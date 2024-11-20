QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

QUIK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

QuickLogic Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 174,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 million, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $33,078.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,330.80. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,004 shares in the company, valued at $750,627.80. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,324 shares of company stock valued at $348,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

