R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $413.98 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

