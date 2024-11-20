R8 Capital Investments (LON:MODE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of R8 Capital Investments plc (LON:MODE – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 721,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,522,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).
R8 Capital Investments Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.64.
R8 Capital Investments Company Profile
R8 Capital Investments plc provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than R8 Capital Investments
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for R8 Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R8 Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.