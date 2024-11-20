RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $315.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.54. 35,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,514. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $328.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.48.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,597,727.60. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

