Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LendingTree (TREE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2024 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TREE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 68,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,307. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingTree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 697.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

