Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.43% of Regal Rexnord worth $47,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 72.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $1,579,583.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $185.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

