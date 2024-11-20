Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years. Regional Management has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

RM opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

