Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Reliance has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Reliance stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.15. 37,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,737. Reliance has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.84 and its 200-day moving average is $290.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total value of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

