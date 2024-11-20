Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 74,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Renault Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

About Renault

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.