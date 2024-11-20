Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 19,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

Further Reading

