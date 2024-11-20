Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG):

11/11/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Get Janus Henderson Group plc alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.