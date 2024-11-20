Retireful LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 173,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.