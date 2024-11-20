Retireful LLC Purchases 61,095 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Retireful LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,095 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.83 and a 52-week high of $185.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

