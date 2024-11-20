Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. Sells 580,125 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 580,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $945,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $30,973,411.59. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 0.8 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.13. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.