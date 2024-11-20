Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $393,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

