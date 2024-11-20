Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $35.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 224,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

