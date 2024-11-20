Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 3.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,534 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $153,217,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

