Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.47 and last traded at $237.11, with a volume of 78678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.