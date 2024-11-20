Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.10.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,271,449. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

