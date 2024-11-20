Rpo LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Rpo LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HODL opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.