RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.7% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in RTX by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.