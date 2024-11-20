RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

