Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the quarter. Sanmina comprises approximately 4.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Sanmina worth $63,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 40.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sanmina by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.2 %

SANM opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.