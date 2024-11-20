Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 6.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of TC Energy worth $95,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TC Energy by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,584,000 after buying an additional 214,689 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 226,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,892,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 467,497 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 95,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TRP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. 356,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,457. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $50.22.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.