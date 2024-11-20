Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $52.90 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 789,569 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 3.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $52,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,831,000 after buying an additional 4,351,960 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,013,000 after buying an additional 82,840 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,988. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

