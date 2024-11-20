Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,852 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrien worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after acquiring an additional 570,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 724,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 148,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 187,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,832. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

