SCP Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

