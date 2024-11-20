SCP Investment LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nextracker comprises 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nextracker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

