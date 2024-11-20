SCP Investment LP Sells 5,900 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SCP Investment LP cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 1.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

