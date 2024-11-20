Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $64,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,856. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

