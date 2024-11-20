Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 190,311 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,311 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.73% of Columbia Banking System worth $40,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $6,357,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

