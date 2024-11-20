Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 24,598 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

