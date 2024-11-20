Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Quanex Building Products worth $33,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

