Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $27.93 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,524 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.48% of NeoGenomics worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at $570,301.44. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEO stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

