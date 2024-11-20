Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 28,231 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Ares Management worth $35,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 80.4% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.7 %

ARES opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $3,210,874.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,650,754.30. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $2,646,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,571.96. The trade was a 6.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,579 shares of company stock valued at $89,737,173 over the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

