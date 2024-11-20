Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.67% of Enpro worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,691,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 129.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $173.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.56 and a 1 year high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.