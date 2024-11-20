ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 94 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $95,554.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,066.58. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,061.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $938.70 and a 200-day moving average of $829.46. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 65.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

