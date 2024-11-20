ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $897,908,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 635,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,258,000 after buying an additional 237,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 442,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,477,000 after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,061.66. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $938.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,335 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

