Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($35.60) and last traded at GBX 2,796 ($35.48), with a volume of 2070967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,689 ($34.12).
Severn Trent Trading Up 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,637.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,548.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.44), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($636,205.69). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.