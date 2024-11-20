Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($35.60) and last traded at GBX 2,796 ($35.48), with a volume of 2070967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,689 ($34.12).

Severn Trent Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,637.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,548.83.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.44), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($636,205.69). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.