Shlomo Dovrat Sells 3,750 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,880.65. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 24,968,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 28.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

