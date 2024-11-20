SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $19,999.87 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $19,999.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,957.33. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 217,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $509.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,014,756 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 428,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 358,821 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 267,100 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

