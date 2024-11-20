SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($0.99). 4,949,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,651,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($0.99).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.13 million, a PE ratio of -7,830.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

