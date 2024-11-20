Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,984 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

