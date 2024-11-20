Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

