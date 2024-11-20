Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 12064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,834,565.92. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.