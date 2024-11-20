Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.60. 6,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

