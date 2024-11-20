SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 213802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
