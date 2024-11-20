SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE HASI opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

