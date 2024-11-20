SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

