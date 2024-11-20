S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $224,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $142,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $502.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.53 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

